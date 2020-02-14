James Blake defends partner Jameela Jamil over Munchausen’s claims

James Blake has released a new statement defending his girlfriend, actress Jameela Jamil, from recent accusations that she may be experiencing Munchausen’s syndrome.

Best known for her role as Tahani in Netflix comedy The Good Place, Jamil came under fire following comments from Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and Laurence Fox, as well as a story in The Daily Mail, suggesting the actress has exaggerated or fabricated her list of illnesses and injuries.

Jamil has openly discussed her struggles with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos, congenital hearing loss and labyrinthitis that she’s had since childhood, abnormal scar formation, and joint pain. The recent controversy arose after Jamil shared images of peanut-based snacks on Instagram, despite previously disclosing a peanut allergy.

Advertisement

“I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to,” Blake captioned his Twitter post. “It’s pretty disgusting to watch the woman I love just be dog piled on every day for such ridiculous things.”

“She hasn’t sold dangerous products to kids,” Blake continued. “She hasn’t abused anyone. She hasn’t funded anything dangerous or brought any deliberate harm to any marginalized group. She’s just done her best as an ever learning human, as most of us are, to help other people with her privilege.

“She does this because she had such a difficult life. Because she doesn’t want others to feel alone, gaslit, or ashamed the way she has.”

See the full post below:

I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to. Please read x pic.twitter.com/edpC3BRwd8 — James Blake (@jamesblake) February 14, 2020

Advertisement

Blake added: “A lot of you literally think she’s Tahani from The Good Place. You don’t know what her life is, and has been like. But I do, and I’m not gonna stand by and let some total strangers try to push my girlfriend over the edge to what… stop her from helping kids with eating disorders? Stop removing mainstream shame of talking about mental health?”

Jamil commented on the controversy earlier in the day, after further accusations emerged in a detailed Instagram story shared by writer/producer Tracie Egan Morrissey, discussing the way people with invisible illnesses are treated.

One thing I will say is that this bullshit has raised a really important conversation about how we gaslight people whose illnesses aren’t visible. Next they will say I wasn’t really suicidally depressed in my mid 20s because there were pictures of me SMILING which = evidence!🧐 pic.twitter.com/IEHpwqxzas — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 14, 2020

Blake concluded his statement by saying: “What are any of you even doing? And why are so many of you enjoying this? It’s sick to watch, and I don’t ever see men treated like this, the way we tear women limb from limb.”

Last year, James Blake spoke on his girlfriend Jameela Jamil’s role in creating his new album ‘Assume Form’.

In response to an interview by Billboard, he clarified her role in creating the album, saying that she (and other female partners of musicians) are often unfairly referred to as a ‘muse’ or merely ‘inspiration’.