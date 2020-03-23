James Blake will be gifting his fans with a special Instagram Live concert later today (March 23).

The producer is set to perform for his fans on the social media platform and at 7pm GMT amid the coronavirus crisis that has seen most of the world self-isolate to stop the spread of the virus.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: “Ok looks like we’re in this for the long haul so I’m jumping in… gotta play for you guys somehow.”

Ok looks like we’re in this for the long haul so I’m jumping in… gotta play for you guys somehow. 12pm PST tomorrow on IG live

That’s 8pm GMT See you then! 🤷🏻‍♂️ — James Blake (@jamesblake) March 22, 2020

Ok that’s 7pm GMT cause of some daylight savings nonsense. Sorry. It’s earth’s fault I got that wrong — James Blake (@jamesblake) March 22, 2020

He also joked suggested that he would be opening his virtual set with a tongue-in-cheek song selection.

He said: “Requests? I will of course be opening with ‘Imagine’.”

This comment comes as Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot led a star-studded rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’.

In a video posted to Instagram, Gadot began singing Lennon’s seminal track, before the likes of Will Ferrell, Jamie Dornan and Natalie Portman joined in to lift spirits.

The DC Comics star explained that she had been in isolation for six days, and that the global spread of the disease had left her feeling “philosophical”.

The clip did not go down well with many fans who mocked the clip on the internet, however, some online users praised the host of celebrities for their efforts.

This comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned “further measures” may be necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the UK, if people don’t stay two metres apart.

Over the weekend large crowds gathered in parks and seaside resorts up and down the country despite official messages to stay at home due to coronavirus.