James Blake announces “intimate solo piano show” for 2022

James Blake has announced an “intimate solo piano show” for 2022 – see all the details below.

The multi-instrumentalist and producer will take to the stage at Pryzm in Kingston Upon Thames on April 28 for Banquet Records.

Posting on social media tonight (October 5), Blake wrote that the announcement comes in celebration of his new album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ arriving this Friday (October 8).

Fans can gain access to the special one-off performance by purchasing limited album/ticket bundles through Banquet at 11am tomorrow (October 6) – you can find further information here.

See the official gig poster below:

The intimate Kingston show will come ahead of Blake’s 2022 UK and European tour, which is scheduled to kick off in Glasgow on April 30. Dates will then follow in Manchester (May 1), Sheffield (May 15) and London (May 17).

Last month, James Blake shared his latest single ‘Famous Last Words’. It’s set to appear on the COVID-delayed ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ alongside previous singles ‘Say What You Will’ and ‘Life Is Not The Same’.

The forthcoming record follows the artist’s 2019 studio effort ‘Assume Form’, which NME said found James Blake “clear-headed and in focus like never before”.

Our glowing five-star review added: “Gone is the hazy, south London night bus ambience of Blake gone by. In its place is a newfound sharpness, a twinkle of grand piano signalling the record’s arrival, while, lyrically, the musician pushes through the cloudy mindset that once consumed him.”