James Blake is planning some special piano shows

Singer-songerwriter also recently opened up about his struggles with mental health

James Blake has lined up some special piano shows in the US next month.

The singer-songwriter is set to perform at the Ace Hotel in LA on December 10, 11 and at BAM’s Harvey Theatre in Brooklyn on the 17 and 18.

Blake is also set to perform at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil next March and April, before he hits the road for a European tour. No UK dates have been announced yet.

Earlier this year, Blake released his fourth studio album ‘Assume Form‘. In a five-star review of the LP, NME described it as: “Proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers, this loved-up fourth record, featuring Andre 3000 and Travis Scott, sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist.”

Last month, he also confirmed that he has new music on the way – including a song titled ‘You’re Too Precious’. “I don’t know the [release] date yet,” Blake said. “But I just wanna release it soon. It’s just, you know, it’s a matter of how it’s released. I just gotta figure that out first.”

He also recently opened up about his own mental health battles in a new essay.

“I was asking questions like ‘What is the point of me?’ and saying I didn’t want to live. I became afraid of the growing fog of war outside my house because of what I knew people expected of me if I entered it: a normal interaction and, even more impossible, a new album,” Blake explained.

For help and advice on mental health: