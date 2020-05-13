Watch James Blake perform his Joni Mitchell cover ‘A Case of You’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

James Blake performed his cover of Joni Mitchell‘s ‘A Case of You’ during his guest appearance on The Late Late Show in the US last night (May 12) — check out his remote performance below.

Blake originally recorded his cover of Mitchell’s 1971 track for his 2011 EP ‘Enough Thunder’.

The musician returned to the track for his guest spot on the James Corden-hosted chat show last night, recording his performance from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

You can watch Blake’s cover of ‘A Case of You’ — which Corden says he ranks as one of his two favourite covers of all time — below.

Blake has been regularly covering songs during the lockdown, taking on tracks by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Radiohead and Billie Eilish during his Instagram Live sessions.

The musician shared a brand new single, ‘You’re Too Precious’, last month. It’s his first piece of new material since the release last year of his album ‘Assume Form’.

Talking about the track back in 2019, Blake described it as a love song that’s about “wanting to take a little bit of someone’s load and just loving that person”.

Blake has also guested on Kehlani‘s recently released new album ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’, featuring on the song ‘Grieving’.