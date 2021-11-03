James Blake shares cinematic video for ‘Famous Last Words’

James Blake has shared the video for his new single ‘Famous Last Words’, which sees him go on a journey from hospital bed to the ocean.

The track featured on his latest album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ and is the fourth song from the record to be given visuals.

In the new video, Blake is first seen with an oxygen mask on his face, lying in a hospital bed with his face covered in cuts and bruises. As the clip progresses, though, he finds the strength to leave hospital and head towards the beach.

Advertisement

Along the way, he is plagued by flashbacks to arguments with a friend and scenes that see him smash up photo frames and other items with a baseball bat. Watch the video below now.

In a five-star review, NME said of ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’: “Familiar emotionally yet revelatory in its execution, the album sees Blake sing about mundane, almost incidental upsets that sting harder than they should.

“It’s beautiful and uncomfortable stuff – it’s James Blake in his richest, rawest form, still and always shapeshifting to find fascinating new ways to heal.”

Meanwhile, the star recruited Slowthai for a new version of ‘Funeral’ days after the album was released.

Advertisement

Although the new version stayed largely faithful to the original, the Northampton MC added a pensive verse to the track, rapping: “I spread my wings, I got a nose bleed / I been the dust on top of trophies, the rust that makes it homely / The crust that no one wants, I was forgotten, I’ve gone mouldy.”

Blake will take ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ out on the road next year, with a UK and European tour booked for April. He is also scheduled to perform a one-off “intimate solo piano show” days before the tour kicks off.