James Blake speaks up for Jameela Jamil’s role on ‘Assume Form’, says women are unfairly called an “inspiration” and “muse”

"Shout out to all the partners who selflessly placated a musician during a very self absorbed process like creating an album"

James Blake has spoken up for his girlfriend Jameela Jamil’s role in creating his new album ‘Assume Form’.

The producer released his fourth album in January, and has previously played up the Good Place star’s role in the creation of the album.

Now, in response to a new interview by Billboard, he’s clarified her role in creating the album, saying that she (and other female partners of musicians) are often unfairly referred to as a ‘muse’ or merely ‘inspiration’.

“Not just inspired it – she actually worked on it,” Blake clarified while quote-tweeting the Billboard article. “I even said it in the interview, but people focus on ‘inspired’ because the idea of the ‘muse’ is so romantic and pervasive.”

“Women who help their partners with their album, being a sounding board and often their only emotional support during the process, almost invariably go uncredited,” Blake continued, “while majority male producers come in and make a tiny change to a track and they’re Mr. golden balls.

He finished: “Shout out to all the partners who selflessly placated a musician during a very self absorbed process like creating an album, who got the title ‘muse’ afterwards which basically amounts to being an object of affection while the musician exercises their ‘genius’.”

‘Assume Form’ is Blake’s fourth album, and came out in January. In a five-star review of the album, NME‘s Tom Connick said: “Proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers, this loved-up fourth record, featuring Andre 3000 and Travis Scott, sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist.”

Blake has teased that new music is on the horizon, revealing that he’s set to release new song ‘You’re Too Precious’ soon.

Blake describes ‘You’re Too Precious’ as a love song that’s all about “wanting to take a little bit of someone’s load and just loving that person”.