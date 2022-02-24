James Blake teams up with Monica Martin for ‘Go Easy, Kid’ collaboration

James Blake has teamed up with Monica Martin for a new rendition of the latter’s track ‘Go Easy, Kid’ – you can watch the two artists perform their collaboration below.

Originally released by the LA-based, Wisconsin-raised Martin back in September, ‘Go Easy, Kid’ has been described by Blake as “my favourite song to come out in years”.

Martin has now collaborated with Blake on a new version of ‘Go Easy, Kid’, which has been released today (February 24) alongside a new performance video.

Advertisement

The Chris Sgroi-directed clip sees Martin and Blake performing the track at Conway Recording Studios in LA – you can watch it below.

Martin featured on Blake’s fifth studio album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’, which came out in October, on the track ‘Show Me’.

A press release added that the US singer is currently putting melodies to her “explorations in romantic fuckery”, with more new music promised soon.

Blake, meanwhile, recently teamed up with Labrinth for the track ‘Pick Me Up’, which features on the soundtrack to the second season of the HBO show Euphoria.

Advertisement

Blake will tour in the UK and Europe in support of ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ in April and May. You can see his upcoming live dates below and find tickets here.

APRIL

28 – Pryzm, Kingston Upon Thames

30 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

MAY

1 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

3 – Zoom, Frankfurt

4 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

6 – KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark

7 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

9 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

11 – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

12 – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

13 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

15 – O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield

17 – Alexandra Palace, London