James Blake teases new music arriving this week

James Blake has hinted at the release of a new project later this week, titled ‘Before’.

Blake teased ‘Before’ in an Instagram story, which also promotes a UK and US phone number. When called, an automated voice directs the caller to beforeep.com, which shows a timer counting down to Wednesday October 14.

Posters have also been sighted promoting the new music.

James Blake’s last full-length release was ‘Assume Form’ in 2019. Upon its release, NME gave the record a five-star review, calling it “proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers” and the album that “sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist”.

This year, the producer has shared three singles, ‘Are You Even Real?‘, ‘You’re Too Precious‘ and a cover of Frank Ocean’s ‘Godspeed‘. He has also featured on slowthai’s recent release, ‘Feel Away’, and produced Flatbush Zombies’ track, ‘Afterlife‘.

Back in December, Blake discussed releasing new music in an interview, during which he said he found it difficult to write music following the success of 2013’s ‘Retrograde’.

“I’m embracing more of the experimental side of myself, different time signatures and being a bit more fluid… if you feel pressure to create a big song, which I think is in the back of the mind of any artist who’s had a big song, unfortunately, that creates a pressure to homogenise further songs to the framework that you think will [create another big song],” he said.