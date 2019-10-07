James Blake teases new song ‘You’re Too Precious’

His latest album, ‘Assume Form’, arrived in January
James Blake has announced that he has new music – including a song titled ‘You’re Too Precious’ – on the way.
At Austin City Limits Music Festival this past weekend, the English artist told Billboard that he’s already working on a follow-up to his latest album, ‘Assume Form’, which arrived in January. “I’m working on some new material,” Blake revealed.
He added that he’s “excited” to drop a brand-new song titled ‘You’re Too Precious’ soon. “I don’t know the [release] date yet,” Blake said. “But I just wanna release it soon. It’s just, you know, it’s a matter of how it’s released. I just gotta figure that out first.”
Blake described ‘You’re Too Precious’ as a love song that’s all about “wanting to take a little bit of someone’s load and just loving that person”. He later jokingly added that track is an ode to his father.
- READ MORE: The best albums of 2019 (so far!)
Earlier this year, Blake released his fourth studio album ‘Assume Form’, a record which NME named in its mid-year roundup as one of the best albums of 2019 thus far. In a five-star review of the LP, Tom Connick wrote: “Proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers, this loved-up fourth record, featuring Andre 3000 and Travis Scott, sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist.”
In April, Blake released ‘Mulholland’, a bonus track that appears on the vinyl release of ‘Assume Form’.