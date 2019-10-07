James Blake teases new song ‘You’re Too Precious’

His latest album, ‘Assume Form’, arrived in January

James Blake has announced that he has new music – including a song titled ‘You’re Too Precious’ – on the way.

At Austin City Limits Music Festival this past weekend, the English artist told Billboard that he’s already working on a follow-up to his latest album, ‘Assume Form’, which arrived in January. “I’m working on some new material,” Blake revealed.

He added that he’s “excited” to drop a brand-new song titled ‘You’re Too Precious’ soon. “I don’t know the [release] date yet,” Blake said. “But I just wanna release it soon. It’s just, you know, it’s a matter of how it’s released. I just gotta figure that out first.”

Blake described ‘You’re Too Precious’ as a love song that’s all about “wanting to take a little bit of someone’s load and just loving that person”. He later jokingly added that track is an ode to his father.

Earlier this year, Blake released his fourth studio album ‘Assume Form’, a record which NME named in its mid-year roundup as one of the best albums of 2019 thus far. In a five-star review of the LP, Tom Connick wrote: “Proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers, this loved-up fourth record, featuring Andre 3000 and Travis Scott, sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist.”

In April, Blake released ‘Mulholland’, a bonus track that appears on the vinyl release of ‘Assume Form’.