James Blunt still really wants his NME ‘Worst Album’ Award

James Blunt still really wants to receive his NME Award for ‘Worst Album’ back from 2006. Watch our full red carpet video interview with James Blunt above.

Back in 2006, Blunt’s ‘Back To Bedlam’ was named worst album. After previously tweeting Ed Sheeran in 2013 about how he never received the award, it looks like he’s still longing to give it pride of place.

“I’m working on some new music that I know you lot at NME will absolutely love,” Blunt told us on the red carpet from the Ivors 2019. “I actually won an NME Award once upon a time, but you never sent it over. Why haven’t you sent it? Are you too tight to send it over. Is money too tight?

“It’s just really mean to get an award and not send it. I’d put it in pride of place, right above my bed so I could look up at it and see it every day. That would be the best award in the world to have.”

Speaking of his plans for the rest of the year, Blunt continued: “I am in the studio. I’m having a really good time. I have stuff to write about. I’ve just bought a pub as well, it’s called The Fox & Pheasant right by Chelsea Football Club. You’ve got to come down. Bring the award. Shake on it. I’ll give you a pint if you do.”

Watch our full interview above as Blunt also talks to us about his top tips for Twitter.