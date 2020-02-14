Claims that James Brown was murdered could be investigated 14 years after his death, it’s being reported.

A prosecutor in Atlanta is deciding whether to open a formal investigation into claims that the godfather of soul was murdered.

According to Sky News, a woman is said to have approached the district attorney saying that she has evidence that his death was caused by another person.

Advertisement

Brown passed away in the early hours of Christmas morning in 2006 after being admitted to the Emory Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta due to suffering from pneumonia.

Now, circus performer and singer Jacque Hollander has reached out to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard’s office, claiming that Brown’s death was caused by another person, according to the prosecutor’s spokesman Chris Hopper.

Sky News reports that Howard met with Hollander on Wednesday (February 12) and shared with him various materials that relate to Brown’s death.

Howard’s spokesman said that the prosecutor is now assessing the information and deciding whether to open an investigation.

NME reached out to Brown’s family who declined to comment.

Advertisement

The news comes after it was reported last week that a new investigation led by CNN suggesting that Brown may have been murdered is being undertaken.

Coming after Hollander contacted a CNN reporter, the new investigation suggests the singer may not have died from natural causes. It details interviews with nearly 140 people, while tens of thousands of pages of police and court records are said to also be included. Forensics testing and 1,300 pages of text messages are also part of the investigation.