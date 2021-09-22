James Corden faces backlash after referring to BTS’ fanbase as “15-year-old girls”

James Corden has come under fire from BTS fans after the talk show host made a series of jokes about the boyband on The Late Late Show.

On the September 20 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the British comedian poked fun at the South Korean group’s recent appearance at the United Nations General Assembly. Corden said that the group were “pretty unusual visitors” for the UN, while referring to the group’s fanbase as “15-year-old girls”.

“The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors – BTS were there,” Corden said. “Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary General António Guterres.”

FOR THOSE WHO DONT KNOW WHATS UP W JAMES CORDEN pic.twitter.com/dwetonvOgm — hobi ✌️ (@legendaryseok) September 22, 2021

Following his The Late Late Show monologue, BTS’ fanbase took to Twitter to call out the talk show host for his remarks. “As a teenage girl myself I just want to take a moment to say leave us alone,” wrote one fan. “Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do.”

James Corden, as a teenage girl myself I just want to take a moment to say leave us alone. I’m not brainless for liking a boy band, and neither does me liking a boy band invalidate their achievements. Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do. — Kookiedough⁷ (@_kookie_dough__) September 21, 2021

James corden really just came and called us all 15 year old girls unprovoked pic.twitter.com/hqhKuTDBEM — ellie🌙⁷ (@jooniejadore) September 21, 2021

They also revoked their nickname for Corden, “Papa Mochi”, after member Jimin referred to him as such on a 2020 episode of Carpool Karaoke, adding that the talk show host is now in their “black book”.

james corden isn't Papa Mochi anymore pic.twitter.com/cGpvBmtWl8 — Bella⁷✨🇪🇬 (@HabibaMAbdalla4) September 22, 2021

james corden is now in army's black book. he used armys and bts for clout idc — min sarah (@tanseok) September 21, 2021

Neither James Corden not The Late Late Show has yet to respond directly to the controversy. However, the show’s Twitter page had since taken down a video featuring Corden’s comments, as archived by BTS fans here and here.

In other BTS news, the septet will be releasing their new track ‘My Universe’ in collaboration with Coldplay later this week. The single, which will be performed in English and Korean, is set to appear on Coldplay’s upcoming album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, due out on October 15.