James Corden pays tribute to “bright light” Taylor Hawkins on ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden has paid tribute to “bright light” Taylor Hawkins on The Late Late Show.

Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins died on Friday night (March 25) at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; no cause of death was given.

Since then, tributes have poured in online and at gigs across the world. Acts such as Liam Gallagher, Elton John and Coldplay are among those to have dedicated recent performances to the late drummer, while Foo Fighters‘ ‘Greatest Hits’ collection has re-entered the top five in the official UK albums chart this week.

On Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show (March 28), Corden paid tribute to Hawkins and said: “We were all shocked and saddened on Friday when we heard the tragic news that Taylor Hawkins had passed away.

“You have read things about Taylor and everything you read was true. He was a bright light. He lit up every room he ever walked into. He was so joyous and full of light and love and all the things that you want in a human being. I have such fond memories of any of the times that I got to spend with him.”

The host added: “We just wanted to say that our thoughts go out to his family, his friends, his bandmates, the Foo Fighters fans who are all around the world. And Taylor, thank you for everything you gave us while you were here.”

Elsewhere on the episode Yungblud performed his latest single ‘The Funeral’, a performance during which he kissed host Corden and paid his own tribute to Hawkins on his bass drum.

The Doncaster artist released the track earlier this month before sharing its official video, which features a cameo from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

During the performance, Yungblud left the stage and ran over to Corden’s desk, where he planted a series of kisses on the host’s face before running back to rejoin his band to finish the song. The message ‘4 Taylor’ was emblazoned on his bass drum skin.

Yesterday (March 29), Foo Fighters announced that they had cancelled all forthcoming tour dates in light of the “staggering loss” of Hawkins.