James Morrison’s wife Gill Catchpole, 45, found dead at home

By Will Richards
James Morrison
James Morrison performs at the Night Of The Proms 2023 at Lanxess Arena on December 22, 2023 in Cologne, Germany. Credit: Marc Pfitzenreuter/Redferns.

Gill Catchpole, the wife of singer James Morrison, has been found dead at the pair’s home in Gloucestershire aged 45.

The Mirror are reporting that Catchpole was found on Friday, January 5 and that there are no suspicious circumstances around her death.

The pair have two children together – 15-year-old Elsie and Ada, five.

A source told The Mirror: “Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster. James is devastated and is being supported by his family. He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private.”

James Morrison
James Morrison performs at Night of the proms” at Barclay Card Arena on December 8, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. Credit: Tristar Media/Getty Images.

In a previous appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast, Morrison explained the story of how the couple met. Here, he explained how Catchpole moved into James’ mother’s house as a lodger with her partner at the time.

“It wasn’t the easiest start, but I just still see it as a really romantic thing. I’m not very romantic,” he said during the interview. “I’m not like: ‘I love romance!’ But I do find certain things romantic and the fact that we met each other the way we did. It’s like a little fairy tale or something!”

