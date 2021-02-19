The singer-songwriter was chosen as the UK’s entry last year, but the pandemic forced the event to be cancelled for the first time in its 64-year history.

Newman will now get another chance to secure victory when the song contest returns at Rotterdam’s Ahoy! venue from May 18-22.

He said: “I’m so excited and honoured to be getting a second chance at representing my country in the Eurovision Song Contest. I haven’t stopped making new music in lockdown and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the song I’m taking to Eurovision in 2021.”

Jo Wallace, Acting Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC, said: “We are so pleased to have James back with us and representing the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2021. After 2020 and the postponing of the 65th song contest Eurovision is exactly what everyone needs!”

Newman was set to compete last year with the song ‘My Last Breath’, but told the BBC that is he working on a “positive and upbeat” entry this time around.

Other acts returning for a shot at Eurovision glory include Iceland’s Daoi Freyr, who delivered a viral hit with ‘Think About Things’ in 2020.

While the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s events, Eurovision bosses have created a number of options to ensure that it won’t be shelved for a second year in a row – including the possibility of remote performances.