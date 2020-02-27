James Newman has been announced as the UK’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 with his song ‘My Last Breath’.

The BRIT Award-winning songwriter, who has previously written tracks for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris, is the older brother of singer John Newman.

The track was unveiled on the Eurovision UK Twitter account, alongside a wistful music video which features an appearance from Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof.

“It’s such an honour to be representing the United Kingdom this year at Eurovision – I still can’t quite believe it!” said Newman. “I’m also so proud to be taking ‘My Last Breath’ as the song.

“I wrote it with some of my best friends, who are also amazingly talented songwriters in their own right. I knew it was ‘the one’ after first recording it, I just loved the simplicity and universal message of the song.”

UK Eurovision commentator Graham Norton also shared his congratulations to Newman on Twitter, and joked that he bore a resemblance to Hof.

“Congratulations to @JamesNewmanUK. Many apologies for forgetting to pack my shirt for the video shoot!”

Newman will attempt to win the contest at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena at the grand final on May 16.