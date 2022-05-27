James Righton releases new single, announces short film for upcoming album ‘Jim, I’m Still Here’

James Righton, formerly of the Klaxons, has released a new single from his forthcoming album ‘Jim, I’m Still Here’, and teased an accompanying short film. Listen below.

Titled ‘Never Give Up On The City’, the song follows previous singles ‘Pause’ and ‘Empty Rooms’, the latter of which was released in April and features ABBA member Benny Andersson.

‘Never Give Up On The City’ is the latest track to be lifted from Righton’s upcoming album ‘Jim, I’m Still Here,’ and will mark Righton’s second solo project to be released under his own name since his 2020 debut, ‘The Performer’.

The single continues Righton’s exploration of Jim, an alter ego he conceived during lockdown who will narrate the album. In a statement about ‘Never Give Up On The City’, Righton cited David Bowie’s 1979 track ‘African Night Flight’ as a vocal style reference before elaborating on the song’s composition.

“The words came first for many of these songs so rather than concentrating on fitting words to a melody I worried more about the words I was saying,” Righton said.

Along with the single, Righton also shared a trailer for the album’s accompanying short film, likewise titled ‘Jim, I’m Still Here’. The visual will be released alongside the album on the same day (July 8), and is directed by Beyoncé and Jay Z collaborator, Julian Klincewicz. Watch below.

Speaking of the film, Righton said he wanted to “translat[e] and [interpret] the feelings of quarantine into symbols.

“The visual language of the film as a whole is really a translation of the feelings of isolation, uncertainty, spontaneity and growth…We wanted to create a piece that took those ideas and coyly disguised them into textural, playful and beautiful visuals.”

Announced last month, ‘Jim, I’m Still Here’ will mark Righton’s second eponymous album, having previously released his post-Klaxons solo efforts under the moniker Shock Machine. The album was made in collaboration with Soulwax’s David & Stephen Dewaele, and was previously teased in an interview with NME.

“I made an album over the internet and Zoom with Dave and Stef the Soulwax guys,” Righton said at the time. “It was all made using interesting and weird analog synths and drums…I got into a good spot, creatively. I had a lot to say and the songs came very easily.”