Klaxons’ James Righton shares Soulwax-assisted new single ‘Release Party’

Former Klaxons member James Righton has shared a new single called ‘Release Party’ – you can listen to it below.

The musician, who’s previously worked on music under his Shock Machine moniker, released his debut album ‘The Performer’ via Soulwax‘s DEEWEE label last March.

Righton has now shared a new single that will feature on DEEWEE’s new compilation ‘Foundations’, which arrives this Friday (May 7). It also serves as the first taste of Righton’s upcoming second record.

Advertisement

According to the singer, ‘Release Party’ was “written in my garage during lockdown before, completed at DEEWEE Studio with Dave & Steph [Dewaele] of @soulwax [and 2manydjs] working together remotely.”

He described the throbbing, bass synth-heavy song as being about “tension and release and the dreams and fantasies we make”, adding that said “party” is to be confirmed at a later date.

My new single 'Release Party' is out now: https://t.co/hb5foFAp3b

Written in my garage during lockdown, completed at DEEWEE Studio with Dave & Steph of @soulwax working together remotely. Listen away wherever you get your music. Party tbc x pic.twitter.com/TUWkkvAsjt — James Righton (@James__Righton) May 5, 2021

The song is accompanied by a blue and white official visualiser, which you can watch above.

Advertisement

DEEWEE’s 27-track ‘Foundations’ collection was first previewed with ‘Bear With Me (And I’ll Stand Bare Before You)’ by Charlotte Adigéry.

The record marks the first compilation from DEEWEE, their 50th release overall. According to a press release, the project boasts “a breadth of imagination, a love of hands-on artistry and the sonic craftsmanship of the Dewaele brothers”.

Last year, Soulwax released a six-song project called ‘EMS Synthi 100 – DEEWEE Sessions Vol.01’.