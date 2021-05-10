James set to headline London’s first post-lockdown outdoor gig in June

James have been announced as the opening night headliners of Heritage Live’s 2021 summer gig series, with next month’s show being billed as London’s first major post-lockdown outdoor gig.

Heritage Live’s London series will take place in the grounds of Kenwood House on Hampstead Heath, with the likes of Rag’n’Bone Man, Culture Club and Nile Rodgers + Chic already booked to play this summer.

With coronavirus-enforced restrictions on social contact and large-scale gatherings set to end in England on June 21, the organisers of Heritage Live are now planning to have James open their summer concert series with a show at Kenwood House on June 24.

Feeder, Maxïmo Park and The Snuts are among the bands who will also play, while Get Cape Wear Cape Fly, The Sherlocks and Cruel Hearts Club are on the bill.

James’ Tim Booth said in a statement: “Right now James are in a fully tested Covid bubble rehearsing for this concert. You never really value some things until you’ve lost them – so now to be playing together in a room, to be coming to play to an audience, to be working with all the people who put on these amazing events, things we used to take for granted – we are re-appreciating in a deep way.

“As one of the first concerts out of lockdown, this will be a massive celebration. Let’s have a party!”

The Snuts’ Jack Cochrane added: “We’ve been without live music for a while and as things are looking up we took this opportunity to get back to performing ASAP after restrictions after lifted – it’ll be great.”

Get Cape Wear Cape Fly’s Sam Duckworth said: “They say you never miss it ‘til it’s gone. Live music has been my favourite thing to do since forever. Playing shows and going to shows is such a huge part of many of our lives. It makes us tick. I can’t wait to be back with you all, doing what we love.”

Music fans who are interested in attending the show can register for the pre-sale now, which will begin on May 25 from 9am. A general sale will then commence at 9am on May 27.

James will play in support of their upcoming new album ‘All The Colours Of You’, which is set for release on June 4.