James Taylor announces details of 2022 UK tour dates

James Taylor has announced details of a 2022 UK tour – see the full list of dates below.

The legendary singer will head to these shores with his ‘All Star Band’ in January and February next year.

The run of dates will begin at the end of January with a show in Leeds at the First Direct Arena, before running through to early February and ending with a double-header of gigs at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

See James Taylor’s full UK tour dates for 2022 below. Tickets for the shows will be available here from 9am BST on Friday (July 16).

JANUARY 2022

27 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

29 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

30 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

FEBRUARY 2022

1 – Brighton, Centre

2 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

4 – London, Hammersmith Apollo

5 – London, Hammersmith Apollo

James Taylor released his 20th studio album ‘American Standard’ in February 2020, with the album going on to win Best Tradition Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys.

Last year, the singer revealed that he met John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman the day before the Beatles icon was shot dead.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Taylor said that Chapman, who was 25 at the time, was said to be “glistening with sweat” and “his eyes were dating all over the place… dilated like crazy”.

Recalling their encounter, Taylor said that Chapman “seemed either drugged or in a manic break of some sort”. He also remembered that Chapman mentioned Lennon in conversation and said he was “going to show him” something.

