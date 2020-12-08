James Taylor has revealed how John Lennon‘s killer gave him an unsettling message about the late Beatles icon only a day before he shot him dead.

Today (December 8) marks 40 years since Lennon was killed by Mark David Chapman outside the entrance to New York’s Dakota apartment building, where he was living with wife Yoko Ono.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Taylor explained how he encountered Chapman a day before the murder took place.

Chapman, who was 25 at the time, was said to be “glistening with sweat” and “his eyes were dating all over the place… dilated like crazy”.

Recalling their encounter, Taylor said that Chapman “seemed either drugged or in a manic break of some sort”.

Chillingly, he also remembered that Chapman mentioned Lennon in conversation and said he was “going to show him” something.