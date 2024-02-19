Jamie Laing pays tribute to “legend” Jordan North after backlash to news of BBC Radio 1 replacement

Jamie Laing has paid tribute to Jordan North following backlash to news he would be replacing him as the host of BBC Radio 1’s Drivetime Show.

News that the Made In Chelsea star would be the new host of the radio show arrived last week, when it was reported that he would be taking over the hosting role for the Drivetime show with Vick Hope.

North presented at Radio 1 for a decade, and is reportedly set to move over to Capital FM and take over from Roman Kemp, who has hosted the Capital Breakfast show for seven years.

Following news of his departure from Radio 1, however, some listeners took to social media to criticise the decision to bring Laing in as a replacement, and accused the reality star of not being as deserving for the role as the Burnley host.

Now, Laing has also taken to socials to describe North as a “legend” and share his excitement to take on the new role.

“Guys, firstly I’m beyond excited to be joining the amazing Vick Hope on Radio1’s Drivetime Show,” he wrote. “Jordan North is a complete pro/legend. He’s left some really big shoes to fill so I’m going to do my absolute best to do him and the show justice.”

He continued: “To be working alongside the insane Vick Hope is amazing. I’ve always loved music and radio and grew up a Radio 1 fan. So to be joining the BBC Radio 1 family officially feels unreal.

“Lots of you may know I’m never happier than when in front on the mic, chatting to people, sharing stories having fun. And to continue that on Drivetime is going to be wild in the best way.”

Concluding, he wrote: “I will pour everything I have into making it the best show I possibly can for the listeners who love it so much. Now, let’s go!! Radio 1 baby!”

Over the weekend, the former Made In Chelsea star and founder of Candy Kittens dropped a hint that he was hurt by the backlash, sharing a screenshot of one of the comments left on a MailOnline article (via GB News).

“You’re kidding Jamie Laing. Who on this earth would want to listen to his pompous nonsense. We need Meritocracy brought back in order for ordinary people to stand any chance of being considered,” it read.

Sharing a photo of the comment, Laing wrote: “[First] comment in and might be a bit too truthful…probably stop there for the day.”

Following news of his sudden departure, North also took to social media to share his own statement about the move. “I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all my wonderful colleagues / talented producers at Radio 1 who many I consider to be friends for life and will miss greatly, you’ve all reached out to me over the past 24 hours and it really has meant a lot,” he wrote.

“Your kind words & messages have been so lovely, THANK YOU SO MUCH,” he added. “I’ll be back soon, and can’t wait to see you all again.”

North has formerly worked at Rock FM and Capital Manchester. He also appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2020, finishing as a runner-up to Giovanna Fletcher.

He also hosts the popular podcast Help I Sexted My Boss alongside etiquette expert William Hanson.