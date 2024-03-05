Jamie Laing responds to new BBC Radio 1 slot backlash: “I’m not just some posh idiot”

Jamie Laing has responded to the backlash he has received since being named as a new host on BBC Radio 1, claiming that he is “not just some posh idiot”.

The former Made In Chelsea star, who has since turned into a podcaster, was announced as the new host of the BBC Drivetime show last month, replacing Jordan North.

North had been with the radio station for a decade and recently moved over to Capital FM – taking over from Roman Kemp, who had hosted the station’s Breakfast show for seven years.

However, upon being announced as the new presenter of the 3.30pm to 6pm, Monday to Thursday slot, Laing faced backlash from across social media, with many accusing him of not being deserving of the role and only famous as a reality star, rather than as a DJ.

Now, he has spoken out against the criticism and told listeners it is a “misconception” that he only got the role because of his time on reality television.

“[It is a] misconception that I just swanned in here,” he told the Sunday Times in a new interview (via Standard). “I’ve been trying to get this job for eight years, constantly grinding, constantly asking to do little slots.

“No one is given a job here because their mum or dad helped them into it. You have to earn your colours.”

Laing is a descendant of Sir Alexander Grant, 1st Baronet, who was the creator of the McVitie’s digestive biscuit. In his time away from the E4 series, he has been presenting the NewlyWeds podcast with his wife Sophie Habboo, and co-hosting BBC’s 6 Degrees From Jamie And Spencer, with Spencer Matthews. Both Matthews and Habboo also rose to fame from Made In Chelsea.

He has also made appearances on shows including Celebrity Juice, Would I Lie To You?, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Through The Keyhole.

“I suppose what people see now is that I’m maybe not just a posh idiot… After years of doing podcasting, the audience went, ‘Oh, hang on, we trust this person’,” he added.

“When you have doubters, that honestly lights a flame within me,” Laing said, referring to those who hinted that his time with BBC Radio 1 will not last long. “If the hurdle I have to cross is that some people think I’m going to leave within a year, then great.”

He will take on the role from Monday (March 11), and co-host with Vick Hope – who also presented with Jordan North.

After being announced as the new host, Laing took to social media to describe North as a “legend” and share his excitement to take on the new role.

“Guys, firstly I’m beyond excited to be joining the amazing Vick Hope on Radio1’s Drivetime Show. Jordan North is a complete pro/legend. He’s left some really big shoes to fill so I’m going to do my absolute best to do him and the show justice.”

He continued: “Lots of you may know I’m never happier than when in front of the mic, chatting to people, sharing stories having fun. And to continue that on Drivetime is going to be wild in the best way.”