Jamie Lee Curtis calls for matinee concerts: “I want to hear Coldplay at 1pm”

Jamie Lee Curtis has advocated for earlier concerts, asking why bands don’t put on matinee shows.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actor was speaking on the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards this weekend (March 4) when she told The Hollywood Reporter that she declined her invite to an Oscars nominee dinner because she’d rather go to bed early.

“Why? Because mommy goes to bed early,” the actor said. “‘Cause 7:30 is gonna be nine before we get food, and you know what? There’s nothing good happening with me after nine o’clock. Nothing. Zero!”

She continued: “I am gonna just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion. U2: do a matinee. Coldplay: do a matinee. What about a 12 noon concert, Coldplay? What about it? Bruce Springsteen: do a fucking matinee! You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days – pun intended – and do it at noon or one o’clock? two o’clock! two o’clock matinee!

“Theatre in New York, two o’clock! I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at two o’clock, and I’m gonna be home and in bed by 7:30.”

Curtis then elaborated on her comments in an interview with Today, sharing that she was “challenging musicians to do concerts during the day”.

“Why are there no matinees?” she asked. “For instance, I love Coldplay. I would love to go see Coldplay. The problem is, I’m not gonna go see Coldplay if they start their show at nine o’clock and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1pm. I think if we filled a stadium with people who want to see matinee of Coldplay, I think we would start a trend.”

Curtis earned her first ever Academy Award nomination back in January for her role as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The Best Supporting Actress nomination comes more than 60 years after her mother Janet Leigh was nominated in the same category for Psycho.

Curtis, who is also the daughter of actor Tony Curtis, recently weighed in on the “nepo babies” discourse, saying that it is “designed to diminish and denigrate and hurt”.

“There’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Elsewhere, Curtis recently defended Ariana DeBose and her viral BAFTAs rap.