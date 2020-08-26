Jamie Lynn Spears named as trustee for her sister Britney Spears

Britney Spears‘ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has been named as the trustee for her older sister’s finances, as reported by The Blast.

According to the publication, new court documents show that Jamie Lynn, 29, has been named the trustee of ‘SJB Revocable Trust’, which was built to protect Britney’s finances.

Jamie Lynn’s appointment is reportedly to help ensure that Spears’ money goes to her two children, Sean and Jayden, should she pass away. Spears remains the ‘sole beneficiary’ of the trust while she’s alive.

“Upon the settlor’s death, the entire principal of the Trust, including all accused and undistributed and unrealized income, together with any insurance on the settlor’s life or other assets payable to the Trust as a result of settlor’s death, shall be promptly distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustee of the BJS Kids & Family Trust, to be held, administered and distributed in accordance with its terms,” the document states.

Jamie Lynn has also reportedly requested that Fidelity Financial Management serve as financial advisor and that blocked accounts are created to hold Britney’s assets. The court is yet to authorise these requests.

The ‘SJB Revocable Trust’ was started in 2004, four years before Britney’s controversial conservatorship was started.

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has reportedly signed off on Jamie Lynn’s request, along with co-conservator Andrew Wallet.

Last week, it was reported that Britney no longer wished to have her father in control of her conservatorship, with her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III requesting that the conservatorship “must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes.”

However, after a hearing in court, the conservatorship remains unchanged with Jamie Spears still in control. Following the hearing, the American Civil Liberties Union came out in support of Britney and offering their help.