Jamie T adds extra dates to his 2022 autumn UK tour

Jamie T has added some extra dates to his upcoming 2022 UK tour which is set to take place in November – get tickets here.

The singer-songwriter, who will release his new album ‘The Theory Of Whatever’ on July 29 via Polydor Records, announced last month that he would celebrate the new record with a nine-date UK tour.

Originally set to kick off in Newcastle on November 10, the tour will now start two days earlier on November 8 in Glasgow, with the gig being one of two new dates added to the run.

The other newly added date will see Jamie T close out the tour on November 23 at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse. The tour will also visit Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester, London and Cardiff before wrapping up in Portsmouth on November 22.

Wow. Additional Glasgow and Manchester dates on sale now https://t.co/27V2vSqgkl pic.twitter.com/4vSkW7fThA — Jamie T (@jamietmusic) July 8, 2022

You can check out the upcoming tour dates below, while tickets for all dates are available to purchase here.

NOVEMBER 2022

08 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

10 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

11 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

12 – O2 Academy, Leeds

14 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

15 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

18 – Alexandra Palace, London

21 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

22 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

23 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Jamie T headlined the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury last month, marking only his second live appearance in the past five years. Prior to that, he made his live comeback with an intimate show at Subterania in West London in May.

Jamie T’s latest single ‘St George Wharf Tower’ was released last month.

Meanwhile, The Big Pink recently shared their new single ‘Love Spins On Its Axis’, which was co-written with Jamie T and The Kills’ Jamie Hince.