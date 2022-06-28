Jamie T announces UK tour for November

Jamie T has announced details of a UK tour that’s set to take place in November.
The singer/songwriter has returned to action in 2022, with his new album ‘The Theory of Whatever’ set for release on July 29 via Polydor Records.
Jamie T will celebrate the new record with a nine-date UK tour in November, which will kick off in Newcastle on November 10.
The tour will visit Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester, London and Cardiff before wrapping up in Portsmouth on November 22.
Alright then let's do it. Back on tour in November. Pre-order The Theory Of Whatever from my store by 5pm on Tuesday 5th July to get exclusive pre-sale access to the tour https://t.co/CU5gnmkrXY pic.twitter.com/jb1MNj6QrJ
— Jamie T (@jamietmusic) June 28, 2022
You can check out Jamie T’s upcoming UK tour dates below, while tickets, which will go on sale at 9am on July 8, will be available to purchase here.
November
10 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
11 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
12 – O2 Academy, Leeds
14 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
15 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
18 – Alexandra Palace, London
21 – University Great Hall, Cardiff
22 – Guildhall, Portsmouth
Jamie T headlined the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury last weekend, marking only his second live appearance in the past five years. Prior to that, he made his live comeback with an intimate show at Subterania in west London last month.
T’s latest single ‘St George Wharf Tower’ was released last week.
Earlier this year, the musician released a 15th anniversary reissue of his debut album ‘Panic Prevention’. The record featured the singles ‘Sheila’, ‘If You Got The Money’ and ‘Calm Down Dearest’ and was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2007, but lost out to Klaxons‘ ‘Myths Of The Near Future’.