Jamie T brings out The Maccabees’ Hugo White at Finsbury Park gig

Jamie T brought out The Maccabees‘ former guitarist Hugo White during his huge show at London’s Finsbury Park last night (June 30).

White came out to perform ‘Sticks ‘N’ Stones’ with the singer, as he previously did at last year’s Glastonbury. White produced Jamie’s T recent album ‘The Theory of Whatever’, which came out last year.

Jamie T dedicated the song to his long-time friend Joe Bispham, describing the night as a “family affair”.

Earlier in the night, he described the show, performed to a crowd of 45,000 people, as “the biggest moment of my life”.

He also thanked his band, who had been with him for “many years” and got the crowd to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to his drummer Alex.

Jamie T closed the show by assisting in a marriage proposal and gave the couple a shout-out on stage, even though the camera operators struggled to find them in order to catch the moment on the big screens.

He opened the show with new song ‘Hippodrome’, which he released earlier this week.

You can see the setlist in full below (via Setlist.fm):

‘Hippodrome’

’90s Cars’

‘Operation’

‘Emily’s Heart’

‘Spider’s Web’

‘Limits Lie’

‘Rabbit Hole’

‘Salvador’

‘Dragon Bones’

‘If You Got The Money’

‘Back In The Game’

‘Sheila’

‘Sticks ‘N’ Stones’

‘Zombie’

Opening the show were Willie J. Healey, Hak Baker, Biig Piig, Kojey Radical and IDLES.

Pulp will be taking to the stage in the north London park tonight (July 1), performing outdoors for the first time since their legendary Hyde Park show back in 1998 – as documented in the concert move The Park Is Mine. They are supported by Exotic Gardens, cult indie hero Baxter Dury, and BRIT Award-winning Isle Of Wight art-pop stars Wet Leg. Check out the full door and stage times here.

The 1975 will be performing tomorrow night (July 2), with The Life, Pretty Sick, American Football, The Japanese House, Bleachers and Cigarettes After Sex all set to support. Check out the full stage and door times here.