Here are the stage times and support acts for Jamie T at Finsbury Park

Jamie T has announced the door times, curfew and stage times for his upcoming headline show at London’s Finsbury Park this weekend (Friday June 30). Check them out below.

The South London singer, songwriter, rapper, guitarist and record producer will be taking to the stage for the headline slot tomorrow night, for what will soon become his biggest-ever headline show to date.

Unlike the Saturday instalment, the gates will open slightly earlier tomorrow at 1:30pm, with Willie J Healy being the first opener to take to the stage two hours later. From there, indie singer-songwriter Hak Baker will take to the stage at 4:20pm, with Biig Piig and Kojey Radical both following suit.

Indie rock heavyweights IDLES will then kick off their set at 7:20pm, before headliner Jamie T takes to the stage at 8:55pm. Find the full set times below.

1:30pm – Gates Open

3:30pm – Willie J Healy

4:20pm – Hak Baker

5:15pm –Biig Piig

6:15 – Kojey Radical

7:20 – Idles

8:55 – Jamie T

The 45,000 capacity shows will be the Wimbledon musician’s biggest headline show to date, and follows the release of his album ‘The Theory Of Whatever’ which was released last year.

Topping the UK charts and becoming his first UK Number One album, he previously said (via Radio X): “It’s wonderful, mate. It’s a wonderful thing for my family and my mum and my dad and just to know it.

“It’s a wonderful thing at this age. I’m 36 now. I’m fat and old in music so to have it at this point is a wonderful thing.”

Earlier this week, the singer shared a brand new single ahead of the show. Titled ‘Hippodrome’, the anthem opens up with bright strings leading into a nostalgic beat and was co-produced by Olly Burden

He also discussed the upcoming show with NME earlier this month, where he revealed quite how “important” the milestone show is for him and his family.

“I never really tend to get people down to shows, and my parents have only seen two gigs of mine ever, at Brixton Academy and Ally Pally, but this is important so I’ve got everyone down,” he explained.

“I’ve been doing this for 17 years now, and it seems like the right moment to get everyone together,” he added. “Family and friends and celebration. I don’t know what’s going on after this show, but I certainly feel like it’s a moment to get everyone down and enjoy it for once, rather than feel like it’s going to war.”

Both he and Idles’ Joe Talbot also recalled their first time meeting each other in the interview, as well as the possibility of an upcoming collaboration.

“I’m going to make this public because I went round Jamie’s house and he must have played me about 60 tracks of his thousands and thousands of hours of music he’s created with people,” said Talbot. “If I make it public in an NME interview, we have to fucking make it and we have to fucking release it or you’re just going to be playing it back to me in 10 years and I’ll think, ‘Whatever happened to our soul band?!’”

Currently, the Finsbury Park appearance is the only scheduled show Jamie T is set to play for the remainder of 2023. Find any remaining tickets here.