Jamie T teases new music and announces 15th anniversary reissue of ‘Panic Prevention’

Jamie T has teased the arrival of some new music alongside news of a 15th anniversary reissue of his seminal debut, ‘Panic Prevention’.

The South London musician’s critically acclaimed first LP was originally released on January 29, 2007, and was hugely influential on the UK scene, mixing punk, hardcore, rap, and indie; cutting the tracks up with a variety of iconic samples.

Taking to social media earlier today (January 21), Jamie T (real name Jamie Treays) announced that an anniversary edition of the LP will be available from January 28 on limited 12-inch and double CD.

“I’ve just had an email from my manager, I’m just going to read it out to you. ‘For the announcement, you need to say – obviously in your own words – that the 29th of January will be the 15th anniversary of ‘Panic Prevention’. We’re releasing a limited edition 15-year vinyl and CD – 1,500 copies of vinyl, 2,000 copies of the CD.

“Sign up on jamie-t.com to order. Also gonna give away 15 signed test pressings randomly selected from anyone who signs up.'”

yeah yeah new music is coming 👊 pic.twitter.com/D9BAewaEDZ — Jamie T (@jamietmusic) January 21, 2022

He ended the announcement by teasing that he has new material on the way. “‘Also, maybe say something about new music coming out soon,'” he said, again reading his manager’s email out loud.

‘Panic Prevention’ was previously reissued on vinyl in 2018. The album features the singles ‘Sheila’, ‘If You Got The Money’ and ‘Calm Down Dearest’. It was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2007, the year that Klaxons took home the gong for ‘Myths Of The Near Future’.

Jamie T followed it up with ‘Kings & Queens’ in 2009, after which he took a five-year hiatus. He returned in 2014 with his third record ‘Carry On The Grudge’, and two years later he dropped his fourth LP, ‘Trick’. He also released an album of B-sides in 2018.

Last year, Carl Barât revealed that he had been working on new music with Jamie T.

Barât shared a photo on Instagram of himself with Jamie and The Prodigy‘s Olly Burden, writing: “Da boys in the band… Been cookin’ up some dope lit sick shiz innit”.

“Met some wonderful people through the years,” T wrote beneath his image. “[Carl Barât] has to be one of my favourite. U r my guitar hero brother. Thankyou for having me.”