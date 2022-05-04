Jamie T has returned with a new single called ‘The Old Style Raiders’ and announced his first live show in five years. Watch the video below.

The song serves as the first preview of the south London singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album ‘The Theory Of Whatever’, which comes out on July 29 via Polydor.

Premiering on BBC Radio 1 as tonight’s ‘Hottest Record’ (May 4), the indie-rock anthem was produced by former Maccabees guitarist Hugo White, and contains the rousing chorus: “Toe the line!/ Hard to find!/ Told to fight for something you love in life.”

“It’s got hope in it,” T explained of ’The Old Style Raiders’ in a statement. “It’s fighting to find something that means enough to you that you love. The fight to find that, and to carry on striving, to find something you love enough to hold on to.

“Rather than kid love or movie love or gushy love or lust love, whatever you have when you’re younger – it’s actually trying to fight for something that means more than that. It’s the struggle to find that.”

As for how the single came to be on his long-awaited new album, T said: “I was struggling to find my direction with the record for a few years, really.”

He continued: “I went home one day, and I found this track that I had recorded, pretty much fully finished. And I was really upset, because I realised that I’d spent the last six months asking other people to tell me if something was good.

“Then I heard this track and I just immediately knew I’d kind of found my path.”

The musician – real name Jamie Treays – has also confirmed that he’ll return to the stage for an intimate show at the Subterania venue in Ladbroke Grove, London next Wednesday (May 11). It’ll mark his first live appearance since 2017.

Tickets will be available to fans who pre-order ‘The Theory of Whatever’ from Jamie T’s official store by 5pm BST tomorrow (May 5).

Treays announced the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Trick’ last Wednesday (April 27) by posting an “album trailer brief” video on his official social media channels.

Earlier this year, Jamie T released a 15th anniversary reissue of his seminal debut, ‘Panic Prevention’.