K-pop singer Jamie to release new music this October

K-pop singer Jamie has teased plans to release new music later this year.

Yesterday (August 16), the soloist took to social media to announce that she is set to release a new EP this October. She has yet to share details on the release, including its title and specific release date.

Jamie’s upcoming record comes several months after her single ‘Pity Party’, which was released in February. It also serves as the long-awaited follow-up to her last EP, ‘jiminxjamie’, released in 2018. That record was led by the title track ‘April Fools (0401)’, which she co-wrote. Jamie also teamed up with Japanese rapper Chanmina on a remix of Saweetie and Doja Cat’s ‘Best Friend’ last year.

Jamie rose to fame as one of the longest-serving hosts on Arirang TV’s After School Club alongside Eric Nam and eaJ, and made her debut as part of the musical duo 15& with Baek Yerin in 2012. In 2015, Jamie launched her solo career with ‘Hopeless Love’, a single released under the name Jimin Park.

Earlier this year, eaJ – also known as Jae Park – came under fire for calling Jamie “a thot” in a livestream. He issued a statement apologising for the “comment made in poor taste”, and later revealed he called Jamie personally to apologise.

Jamie later said that she had had “a talk” with Jae about his derogatory remarks, and that he “promised” her he would be more mindful of his words. “As a friend I wanted him to know this is something he needs to rethink and put in action,” she said. “I told him everything about how I felt and he felt awful about it.”