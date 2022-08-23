Jamie announces North American tour dates coinciding with EP release

K-pop singer and former 15& member Jamie has announced shows for her upcoming tour in North America.

On August 23, concert organisers MODO-Live shared the dates for Jamie’s upcoming North American tour, which will take place in seven cities across the US and Canada this October. The tour is set to kick off on October 10 in Los Angeles, before hitting Canadian cities Vancouver and Toronto and returning to the US.

More information and tickets can be found here. Ticket prices start at $45, and will be available for pre-sale from Wednesday, August 24 at 8PM EST using the code “jamietour”, while public ticket sales begin on Monday, August 29 at the same time.

Advertisement

See the full list of Jamie’s upcoming North American tour dates:

October 2022

Monday 10 – Los Angeles, 1720

Tuesday 11 – Vancouver, Harbour Event & Convention Centre

Saturday 15 – Toronto, The Opera House

Monday 17 – Brooklyn, New York, The Monarch

Wednesday 19 – Dallas, Deep Ellum

Friday 21 – Seattle, The Crocodile

Sunday 23 – San Francisco, The Midway

News of Jamie’s upcoming tour comes just days after the soloist teased on social media that she would be releasing a new EP in October. The as-yet-untitled project will mark her first new music since her February digital single ‘Pity Party’ and her first EP since 2018’s ‘jiminxjamie’.

Formerly known as Jimin Park, the singer first rose to fame as a member of JYP Entertainment vocal duo 15& with Baek Yerin in 2012. The duo disbanded following Park’s departure from the agency in 2019. She later signed with Warner Music Korea and continued her solo music career with her English name, Jamie.