Jamie Webster announces biggest UK tour to date

Jamie Webster has announced details of his biggest headline UK and Ireland tour this year.

The musician will kick off his tour on November 5 in Bristol before embarking on dates in Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Belfast and Dublin. The tour will conclude with a hometown gig in Liverpool.

Tickets for these new dates will go on general sale at 10am on January 28; a pre-sale will be available from January 26. You can get tickets here.

Being able to tour the UK with my own songs was incredible, so I’m made up to announce that we’re doing it again. The MOMENTS 2022 tour. Don’t miss out Pre Sale – Wednesday 26th January General Sale – Friday 28th January pic.twitter.com/DQbJFR7Cu7 — Jamie Webster (@JamieWebster94) January 24, 2022

Jamie Webster upcoming tour dates 2022:

NOVEMBER

05 – Bristol, SWX

06 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

08 – Newcastle, City Hall

09 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

10 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

12 – Manchester, Albert Hall

16 – Belfast, Telegraph Building

17 – Dublin, Olympia

19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Last week Webster shared a video on social media criticising ticket resale sites, former culture secretary Sajid Javid and the way politics is “entwined” with the music industry.

The viral clip has been viewed almost 400,000 times across Twitter and Instagram, racked up thousands of likes on TikTok and been shared by members of Bastille.

“If you’ve ever been ripped off for gig tickets, then this video is for you,” Webster began.

“My two gigs at The Cavern sold out within fifteen seconds last week but then I found out they were back onsale on resale sites like Viagogo for prices up to £143. That’s more than 3 times as much as the original ticket price (£27). It got me thinking, why hasn’t this been stopped? Why is this still going on.”

Webster will release his second studio album, ‘Moments’, on January 28. Pre-order/pre-save it here.