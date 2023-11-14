Jamie Webster announces intimate Liverpool Christmas show

Jamie Webster has announced details of an intimate Christmas performance taking place in his Liverpool hometown next month. Find ticket details below.

Set to be held at the O2 Academy on December 16, the show comes amid Webster’s ongoing run of UK shows that continue throughout November. It will also see the British singer-songwriter break out some of his classic tracks including ‘This Place’ and ‘Weekend In Paradise’ as well as some unreleased material from his upcoming third album.

The gig is being billed as a family-friendly event, with fans as young as eight years old being able to attend.

“Over the last few months, I’ve received a lot of messages about doing a show that kids can attend – so we’ve made it happen,” Webster said of the upcoming Christmas show.

“I am playing an intimate show at the O2 Academy in Liverpool on December 16th, where I’ll be playing unreleased tracks off my new album, among others, and anyone over the age of 8 can attend,” he added, also confirming that under-13s must be accompanied by an adult to enter.

Tickets for the Christmas show go on sale at 10am GMT tomorrow (November 15) and can be found here.

As mentioned, Webster is currently on tour across the UK. He continues the run of performances tonight (November 14) with a stop in Sheffield.

From there, he’ll perform at London’s Roundhouse on Thursday (November 16) before wrapping the November dates with two back-to-back shows at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester (17, 18).

The shows come ahead of the singer releasing his third studio album, ’10 For The People’, which is released on February 2 via Modern Sky.

His first LP since 2022’s ‘Moments’, the forthcoming album is set to see the singer-songwriter capture the same “socially-aware, real-world lyricism” that helped his two previous releases reach the Top 10 on the album charts, but hone in on an “expanded sense of sonic adventure”.

The Christmas show also comes following the artist sharing his new single ‘Fickle Fran’, a collaboration with his hero and fellow political troubadour Billy Bragg and announcing details of a huge homecoming concert at Liverpool’s 40,000-capacity Sefton Park on July 12.

Speaking about the upcoming Sefton Park gig with NME, Webster revealed how the upcoming show marks a massive milestone in both his career and his personal life.

“If it goes the way it can, it’ll be a gig for the ages,” he said.

“I’ve just played to 26,000 people at Liverpool Pier Head, but that show could be the biggest sense of community I’ve ever felt. It could be a night where 40,000 people feel like we’re making a change in the world, that we’re on the cusp of something special.”

“That’s what I want,” he added. “Well, that and for everyone to have a boss time singing and dancing.”