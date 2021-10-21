Jamie Webster announces biggest headline show to date for 2022

Jamie Webster has announced his biggest headline show to date and shared a new track, ‘Davey Kane’.

Posting a video on Twitter today (October 21) the Liverpool singer-songwriter explained that his latest single is “about the prison and justice system here in this country and the lack of opportunity it gives for people to change their lives”.

He continued: “And when they get out [of prison] there’s even less opportunity for them to get a normal job and live a normal life because of previous crimes committed.”

You can listen to ‘Davey Kane below.

Webster will play a huge homecoming show at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on November 19, 2022. Tickets go on sale here at 10am BST next Friday (October 29).

“I can’t believe I’m writing this… I’m playing the arena, the fuckin @MandSBankArena. Been dreaming of this since I went to my first gig there with my mum when I was a kid. Shows you what you can achieve when you work hard and follow your dreams,” the musician said.

“Not to mention having an unbelievable team around me who helped make this happen, and last but not least I wouldn’t have the opportunity to do this without having built up an amazing fan base that consists of all you lovely people. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And now let’s sell the bastard out!”

Webster’s new Liverpool date comes ahead of his rescheduled UK/Ireland tour, which kicks off in Glasgow on November 30. Shows then follow throughout December, with stop-offs including London, Dublin and Manchester.

A trio of sold-out Liverpool gigs will take place at the city’s Eventim Olympia between December 16-18. You can find the full schedule and remaining tickets here.

Jamie Webster will release his second studio album, ‘Moments’, on January 28. Pre-order/pre-save it here.

Yesterday (October 20), Webster performed an intimate gig at Liverpool’s Cavern Club in aid of The Teenage Cancer Trust.