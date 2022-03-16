Jamie xx added to Helsinki’s Flow Festival line-up

Helsinki’s Flow Festival has announced another wave of artists for its 2022 line-up, including Jamie xx, JARV IS…, and Freddie Gibbs.

The three-day event, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will return to Helsinki, Finland between August 12-14. It’s set to host around 150 artists at the historical Suvilahti, a former power plant area in the city.

Today (March 16), organisers have unveiled a bevy of new names for the festival. Alongside Jamie xx, JARV IS…, and Gibbs, other acts added to the bill include Aldous Harding, Acid Arab, Antti Autio + Jouset, Malla, Ege Zulu and Louie Blue.

Organisers previously announced the likes of Gorillaz, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Fontaines D.C., Michael Kiwanuka, Sigrid, Bikini Kill, Little Simz and Princess Nokia for Flow Festival 2022.

Tickets for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 editions of Flow Festival will automatically be accepted for this year’s event. Additional three-day passes are available to purchase here for €205 (£172).

Reviewing 2019’s event, NME wrote: “Helsinki’s Flow Festival isn’t really like other festivals. It was one of the first on the planet to become carbon neutral, it takes place in a power station and is as much about the unusual and niche as it is the mainstream.”

The previous edition of Flow Festival saw performances from the likes of The Cure, Tame Impala, Khruangbin, Slowthai, Solange and Earl Sweatshirt.

Jamie xx was also recently announced as one of the headliners of the inaugural edition of the new Bristol festival, Forwards, alongside The Chemical Brothers.

Forwards will take place on Clifton Downs in Bristol from September 3-4, with 60,000 people expected to attend over two days.

Meanwhile, Jarvis Cocker‘s JARV IS… have composed the score for new BBC comedy drama This Is Going To Hurt – listen to its self-titled theme tune here.