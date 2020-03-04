Jamie xx and The Avalanches announce climate change benefit concert in Australia

Jamie xx is making his return to Australia to headline a special, one-off climate change benefit concert – ‘No Coal Zone’ – in Sydney next week.

The British musician will be joined by The Avalanches, who recently made their return with new single ‘We Will Always Love You’, as well as The Midnight Juggernauts, who will making me their first public appearance and performance in almost six years.

Heaps Gay and Friends, Ptwiggs and DeepFaith will also be playing the event. Additionally, there will be a special screening of Mark Pritchard and Jonathan Zawada’s film The Four Worlds.

The concert is being put on to benefit ClientEarth, a global charity that helps to tackle polluting industries, like the coal industry, and hold national governments to account.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in Australia over the past decade and each time I come I’m inspired to make music. I’m always blown away by its awe-inspiring nature, the unrivalled friendliness of its people and the quality of its doofs,” said Jamie in a press statement.

“The loss it has suffered has been a blow to people all around the world, so it felt only right to come back this year and help raise money through this party.”

Robbie Chater of The Avalanches said that its time to “fight for change and for what is right.” “Successive governments have failed us, putting the vested interests of a few before the well-being of us all,” he added.

‘No Coal Zone’ will take place on Saturday, March 14 at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion. Tickets available from 10am Wednesday, March 4 via Secret Sounds.