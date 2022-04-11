Jamie xx announces return with new single arriving this week

Jamie xx has announced his return this week with a new single.

On Instagram, Jamie xx announced that he will return tomorrow (April 12) with new track, ‘Let’s Do It Again’.

“I had a lot of fun trying this one out at festivals last year. You might recognise it…” he wrote on Instagram over the weekend. “LET’S DO IT AGAIN is out on Tuesday.”

See the announcement from Jamie xx here:

Recently, Jamie xx produced his bandmate Oliver Sim‘s first two solo singles, ‘Romance With A Memory‘ and ‘Fruit‘.

Speaking about his debut single, Sim said: “Terrifyingly, this is the first song I’ve ever released under my own name, I really hope you all enjoy it. Produced by my dear older brother Jamie xx.

“P.S still very much in a loving and happy relationship/band with Romy and Jamie,” he added of his bandmates.

The xx’s most recent studio album, ‘I See You’, came out in January 2017. Back in December, the band shared video footage of themselves working together in what appeared to be a rehearsal or recording space.

Recently, the xx announced details of a new monthly show on Apple Music 1, Interludes Radio.

The London trio will each present their own separate instalment of the series, which kicked off with Sim’s edition on March 10 at 2pm GMT. Subsequent editions will be hosted by Jamie xx and Madley-Croft.

“We’ll be taking turns to host each episode and get into the things that inspire us individually,” The xx said in a joint statement. “An hour of music, guests and sneak peeks of what we’re all up to on our own and together.”

You can tune into Interludes Radio live for free on Apple Music 1, and listen back on-demand with an Apple Music subscription.