Listen to Jamie xx’s new remix of Oliver Sim’s ‘GMT’

Jamie xx has shared his new remix of Oliver Sim‘s ‘GMT’ – you can listen to the new version below.

The two artists, who are bandmates in The xx, have further extended their creative partnership with the remix of the track, which has arrived this afternoon (August 22).

The original ‘GMT’ – which was released last month – is set to feature on Sim’s forthcoming debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’, which has been produced by Jamie xx and is set for release on September 9.

Advertisement

Marking Jamie xx’s first new official remix in over five years, the ‘GMT’ remix – which incorporates a sample of Brian Wilson‘s ‘Smile’ – features additional production from Floating Points, and has previously been aired during Jamie’s recent DJ sets and live shows.

You can listen to Jamie xx’s remix of Oliver Sim’s ‘GMT’ below.

Having played his debut London solo show in June (where he covered Placebo and was joined by his xx bandmate Romy), Sim is now scheduled to embark on a North American, European and UK tour next month.

Tickets for Sim’s UK dates are on sale now from here, and you can see his upcoming gigs below.

September

29 – The Showbox, Seattle, WA

Advertisement

October

01 – The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

02 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

05 – Metro, Chicago, IL

06 – Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto, ON

08 – Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC

09 – Royale, Boston, MA

10 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

11 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

20 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

22 – Le Cabaret Sauvage, Paris, France

23 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 – Admiralspalast, Berlin, Germany

27 – Uebel & Gefaehrlich, Hamburg, Germany

29 – New Century Hall, Manchester

30 – KOKO, London