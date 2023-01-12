Jamie xx teases new album with The Avalanches collaboration

Jamie xx has revealed that his upcoming album is in “finishing mixing mode”, with a featured guest spot from The Avalanches.

Jamie xx offered the update on the album – which will follow up his 2015 solo debut ‘In Colour’ – during an interview with triple j Mornings today (January 12). The producer confirmed that the project he’s working on will be “my next album”, and said that it’s currently “in ‘finishing mixing’ mode and I can’t take any longer”.

The producer elaborated on the album’s tracklist, revealing that some of the songs “have been years in the making”. He went on to explain the lengthy period between releases, and said the seven-year wait has meant that he’s been “really been enjoying the process” of songwriting. “I realise that I am just slow and that’s okay”, he added.

Advertisement

The project has yet to receive a title or release date. Elsewhere in the interview, Jamie xx cited “DJ-ing [and] finding old records” as influences for the album, and revealed that it will include “quite a lot” of samples. The producer also discussed who will feature on the album, revealing that The Avalanches – with whom he previously collaborated for the 2020 track ‘Wherever You Go’ – have a guest spot.

“I worked a bit with The Avalanches before the pandemic for their last album [‘We Will Always Love You’] and then we sort of carried on,” Jamie xx said. “Just seeing the process of how they work, how they sample. They’ve always been an inspiration for me. Working on the same track with them has kind of informed a different way of making music slightly for me.”

Speaking of their own sampling process, Jamie xx said The Avalanches “put their own emotion into something that already exists and it’s very innovative.” In 2020, Jamie xx and The Avalanches united to co-headline a one-off climate change benefit concert in Australia, before the event was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Jamie xx’s last release arrived in September of last year with the disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’. Prior to that, he shared the track ‘Let’s Do It Again’ in July, and remixed bandmate Oliver Sim’s ‘GMT’.