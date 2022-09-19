Jamie xx to release new single ‘Kill Dem’ this week

Jamie xx has announced that his new single ‘Kill Dem’ will be released tomorrow (September 20) – listen to a teaser below.

‘Kill Dem’ will be the follow-up to ‘Let’s Do It Again’, which was released in April. The track was Jamie xx’s first new music in two years and premiered on Zane Lowe’s show on Apple Music 1.

Speaking about the track, Jamie xx said: “I started making it at a time when we weren’t sure when we were going to be able to do stuff. I was looking forward to the day when I could get back to what I love. It was one of those ones that happens quite instantly and thats kind of rare for me these days. It happened within almost a day.”

Announcing the new single on Instagram, he wrote: “Here’s a lil bit of my new tune Kill Dem. U may have heard me playing it out over the summer. Kill Dem is dropping this Tuesday”.

Listen to a snippet below.

Last month, Jamie xx shared his new remix of Oliver Sim‘s ‘GMT’. The original track – which was released in July – features on Sim’s debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’, which has been produced by Jamie xx.

The two artists, who are bandmates in The xx, have worked together a number of times outside of the band. Earlier this year, Jamie xx produced Sim‘s first two solo singles, ‘Romance With A Memory‘ and ‘Fruit‘.

In a four-star review of ‘Hideous Bastard’, NME said: “Before teaming up with Jamie xx on ‘Romance With A Memory’, Sim had no intention of making a solo album. Thank goodness his friend persuaded him, or we’d be robbed of this utterly majestic and magnificent record.”

Also last month, the trailer for short film Hideous, a horror musical starring Sim and Jamie xx, was released.

Directed by Yann Gonzalez (Knife+Heart, Islands), Hideous is described as an avant-garde three-part musical about growing up as a queer boy living with HIV. The film is available exclusively on MUBI.