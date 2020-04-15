Listen to Jamie xx’s first solo track in five years, ‘Idontknow’

Jamie xx has shared a new song called ‘Idontknow’ – you can listen to it below.

The track marks the producer and musician’s first solo material since his 2015 debut album, ‘In Colour‘.

‘Idontknow’ made an impact on the club scene back in autumn of last year, which led to months of speculation over its creator’s identity. The single has since become a hit on dancefloors across the globe, winning the support from the likes of Caribou and Four Tet.

As of today (April 15), fans can listen to ‘Idontknow’ on all major streaming platforms via Young Turks. A 12″ vinyl edition is also available to pre-order here.

Since the arrival of ‘In Colour’, Jamie’s band The xx have released their third record ‘I See You‘. Earlier this year, the trio hinted that new music could be arriving soon.

“Looking forward to 2020! We’ve all been working on new music can’t wait to share it with you! Hope you have the best new year!” they wrote on Instagram in January.

In the intervening period, Jamie xx co-wrote Florence + The Machine’s ‘High As Hope’ track ‘Big God’ and produced Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ collaborative hit single ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’. Most recently, the beatmaker contributed to Headie One and Fred again’s ‘GANG‘ mixtape.