Jamiroquai has reworked David Bowie‘s ‘Let’s Dance’ into a coronavirus anthem dubbed ‘Lockdown’ – listen to it below.

Taking to Instagram to share his version of the classic 80s dancefloor filler produced by Nile Rodgers, Jay Kay captioned his video post: “Only another 3 months to go…!”

“Lockdown, put on your face mask and watch TV/ Lockdown, to the sound of the kids all screaming at me,” Jamiroquai sings, reworking the song’s original lyrics. “Lockdown, trying to avoid the COVID-19/ Lockdown, I’ve got a headache, a serious headache.”

Advertisement

Hitting the bridge, he belts out: “And if you dry cough, I’ll run from you/ A fever so high with diarrhea/ You know this viral flu is trying to kill you too/ If you should run under a bus it is because you’re bored.”

Watch Jamiroquai sing his version of the song in the video below:

Last week, a musician has used his skills to to turn Nirvana‘s ‘Stay Away’ into a coronavirus-related public service announcement.

The artist, who on YouTube goes by the name Urian Hackney, films himself playing the different parts of the song on drums, guitar, and bass – and also does his best gravelly voiced Kurt Cobain impression.

He rewords the lyrics, including “Wipe every surface clean (I sanitise!)/ Stock up on rice and beans (I sanitise!)” at the verse, and “stay inside” at the chorus.

Advertisement

R.E.M‘s Michael Stipe also delivered a brief rendition of his former band’s seminal hit ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’ for a new coronavirus safety video.