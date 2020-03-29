News Music News

Watch Jamiroquai rework David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ into coronavirus anthem ‘Lockdown’

"And if you dry cough, I'll run from you"

Will Lavin
Jamiroquai has turned David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' into a coronavirus anthem. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jamiroquai has reworked David Bowie‘s ‘Let’s Dance’ into a coronavirus anthem dubbed ‘Lockdown’ – listen to it below.

Taking to Instagram to share his version of the classic 80s dancefloor filler produced by Nile Rodgers, Jay Kay captioned his video post: “Only another 3 months to go…!”

Lockdown, put on your face mask and watch TV/ Lockdown, to the sound of the kids all screaming at me,” Jamiroquai sings, reworking the song’s original lyrics. “Lockdown, trying to avoid the COVID-19/ Lockdown, I’ve got a headache, a serious headache.

Hitting the bridge, he belts out: “And if you dry cough, I’ll run from you/ A fever so high with diarrhea/ You know this viral flu is trying to kill you too/ If you should run under a bus it is because you’re bored.

Watch Jamiroquai sing his version of the song in the video below:

Last week, a musician has used his skills to to turn Nirvana‘s ‘Stay Away’ into a coronavirus-related public service announcement.

The artist, who on YouTube goes by the name Urian Hackney, films himself playing the different parts of the song on drums, guitar, and bass – and also does his best gravelly voiced Kurt Cobain impression.

He rewords the lyrics, including “Wipe every surface clean (I sanitise!)/ Stock up on rice and beans (I sanitise!)” at the verse, and “stay inside” at the chorus.

R.E.M‘s Michael Stipe also delivered a brief rendition of his former band’s seminal hit ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’ for a new coronavirus safety video.

