Jamiroquai trended on Twitter during yesterday’s US Capitol riot

Jamiroquai began trending on Twitter yesterday (January 6) during the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump after users compared one of the rioters to Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay.

President-elect Joe Biden condemned yesterday’s violent events as an “insurrection” after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, interrupting the certification of Biden’s win in the November presidential election.

As video footage and images began to emerge from the Capitol, a number of Twitter users began to compare one of the rioters, who was shirtless and wearing horns and fur, to Jay Kay’s colourful outfits after he was pictured entering one of the chambers of Congress.

You can see a selection of the memes and tweets about Jamiroquai below.

Not sure I like the new direction Jamiroquai are taking. pic.twitter.com/tOGyFL5Chr — DOUBLE O’ NOTHING (@dublonothing) January 7, 2021

Jamiroquai is releasing a new album and they are filming the music vid in Washington’s Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/z0hkLVJ4A5 — Tracy (@TracyLaidlaw1) January 7, 2021

For a split second I hoped for the release of a new album from Jamiroquai https://t.co/JL7x9mApso — Federico Marini (@FedeBioinfo) January 7, 2021

Jamiroquai trending is already my favourite moment of 2021. Pretty cool album cover. pic.twitter.com/r7ZOjRyt56 — Chris Konrath 💙 (@chriskonrath) January 7, 2021

After police managed to regain control of the Capitol building last night, US lawmakers resumed the process of certifying Biden’s win. He was officially declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election in the early hours of this morning (January 7), and will now be inaugurated as US President on January 20.

Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts have been suspended following yesterday’s events, with Twitter saying that the President incurred “severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy” with three of his tweets.

The most recent Jamiroquai album, ‘Automaton’, was released back in 2017.

Back in March, Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay reworked David Bowie’s hit ‘Let’s Dance’ for a coronavirus-themed cover titled ‘Lockdown’.