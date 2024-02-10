Jamiroquai’s ‘Dynamite’ bassist Derrick McIntyre dies in car crash

Bassist Derrick McIntyre, who played on Jamiroquai‘s 2005 album ‘Dynamite’, has died at the age of 66.

The musician was involved in a five-vehicle crash in Bushey, Hertfordshire last Friday (February 2), and pronounced dead at the scene (via BBC News). It is reported that two other people were taken to hospital for treatment.

In a statement, McIntyre’s family wrote: “Our dad, Derrick McIntyre, was a proud dad, husband, brother, son, uncle, grandfather and friend.

“He had a passion for music, playing the bass guitar for most of his life and blessing tracks with his groovy bassline for folks such as Jamiroquai, Roy Ayers, Beverley Knight and many more.

“Dad was a great man who influenced many that came into contact with him, inspiring and encouraging every chance he could.”

The family of an ‘inspiring’ man who sadly died in a collision in #Bushey have paid tribute. Derrick McIntyre, aged 66, who lived in #Watford, was involved in the collision on the morning of 2 February and sadly passed away at the scene. Read more: https://t.co/2w4ysoa5eg pic.twitter.com/x3NY47Qm6c — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) February 9, 2024

The message continued: “No amount of words can sum up just how special our dad was to us all – not only within our individual bonds, but as a whole. We will forever miss his love, humour and presence and will continue to spread his light. Until we meet again.”

McIntyre worked on Jamiroquai’s sixth studio album ‘Dynamite’, which features the singles ‘Seven Days In Sunny June’ and ‘(Don’t) Give Hate a Chance’.

The band’s frontman Jay Kay paid tribute to the late bassist on X/Twitter yesterday (February 9). “It is with great sorrow that I hear the sad news of Derrick McIntyre’s passing. He was a joy to work with and a superbly talented musician,” he wrote.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow musicians who worked with him. Thinking of you at the great gig in the sky Derrick. J.” See the post below.

It is with great sorrow that I hear the sad news of Derrick McIntyre’s passing. He was a joy to work with and a superbly talented musician. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow musicians who worked with him. Thinking of you at the great gig in the sky Derrick. J pic.twitter.com/qG2j7g2g1O — Jamiroquai (@JamiroquaiHQ) February 9, 2024

McIntyre also collaborated with the likes of Emeli Sandé, Will Young and Cliff Richard during his career.

Hertfordshire police are currently appealing for more information as they attempt to establish the circumstances behind the crash.

Officers were called at approximately 7.38am on February 2 to a collision on the A41 North Western Avenue. The vehicles involved were McIntyre’s bronze Vauxhall Astra, a silver Honda Jazz, a silver Chevrolet Orlando, a blue Ford Focus and a white Mercedes GLC.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Derrick’s family and friends at this sad time.

“Our officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and we are still appealing for information. If you were driving in the area and saw what happened, or have any dash cam footage that might help our investigation, please contact us.”

You can contact Hertfordshire police here.