Janelle Monae adds extra dates to ‘Age Of Pleasure’ North American tour

Janelle Monae has added numerous extra dates to their upcoming ‘Age Of Pleasure’ North American dates.

Monae will be stopping off for additional dates in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Columbus, as well as New Orleans and Washington D.C. A show in Vancouver, Canada will also be taking place.

In a recent interview with AP News, Monáe explained how she feels her fans should prepare for the ‘Age of Pleasure’ Tour. “Tap into your free energy. That’s rooted in self-love — not arrogance,” Monáe said. “Tap into that space and then take care of each other. That’s what I hope. With the shows that I do, and when I look out, it’s an experience. It’s like our own church. You want to take care of each other.

“Even if your freedom doesn’t look like that person’s freedom, you understand that we’re fighting against something much bigger than us,” Monáe continued. “We’re systemically fighting against something much bigger than us, so we got to band together, we got to stick together. We have to make sure that we’re showing up for each other. If we have privilege in certain areas, making sure that we’re lending a hand, lending a voice, amplifying a message.” Check out the full list of additional dates below, and find tickets here.

Janelle Monae ‘Age Of Pleasure’ new North American tour dates are:

AUGUST

30 – Seattle, WA, WAMU Theatre

31 – Vancouver, BC, UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

SEPTEMBER

2 – Portland, OR, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

6 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

7 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9 – Kansas City, MO, The Midland Theatre

10 – Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room at Old National Theatre

11 – Minneapolis, MN, Armory

Monae also recently shared what they learned from Prince, who they had previously collaborated with.

“Cut it down in half. That’s what Prince would say to his band,” they revealed. “He would be like, sometimes when people have jitters or nervous or whatever, they play too fast or they’re talking fast. He’s like, ‘Cut everything down in half.’”

“And I take that approach in life, cut it down in half,” Monáe added. “Sometimes you have to say no. Sometimes you’ll miss out on opportunities that you think could have taken you to the next level. Because it’s always like, well, what if they don’t call me anymore? That fear, you got to deal with that. I had to deal with it. I was like, you know what? I have to realise being present for me is my north star.”