Janelle Monáe announces London Brixton Academy gig and three-night residency in Manchester

Janelle Monáe has announced plans to play London’s O2 Academy in Brixton and a three night residency in Manchester.

The singer will perform at the London venue, which recently announced its re-opening, having been closed since December 2022, on June 29.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (March 21) at 10am GMT and a pre-sale will take place from 10am GMT tomorrow (March 19) until 9am on Thursday. Tickets can be purchased here.

The venue will be re-opening next month with opening shows from Nirvana UK (a tribute to Nirvana), The Smyths (a tribute to The Smiths), Definitely Mightbe (a tribute to Oasis) and UK Foo Fighters (a tribute to Foo Fighters).

Beyond that, Editors have also announced a show at the iconic London venue on Thursday May 2, with The Black Keys set to play a two night residency on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 May.

Monáe will also play a trio of shows at Aviva Studios from July 2-4 in Manchester with tickets going on sale for Factory International members at 10am GMT on Wednesday (March 20) before tickets go on general sale the following day. Tickets for the pre and general sale can be purchased here.

She recently dropped the uplifting remix of her song ‘Champagne Shit’ featuring Latto and Quavo taken off her recent album ‘The Age Of Pleasure’, which NME gave four stars.

Monáe previously described the album as “our oasis made with love, rooted in self-acceptance, throbbing in self-discovery, and signed with cherry red kisses from me to you.” NME said of the record: “listening to Monae’s liberating latest album, you start to believe that pleasure is, too.”