Janelle Monaé declares that she identifies as non-binary

Janelle Monaé has revealed that she identifies as non-binary.

The singer/songwriter publicly declared her gender fluidity on Twitter after quoting a tweet that featured a non-binary meme.

GLAAD and The Human Rights Campaign yesterday (January 10) promoted the Twitter hashtag #IAmNonbinary as a way to increase non-binary visibility and to correct misconceptions associated with the term, as Out reports.

On the same day, Monaé quote-tweeted a pro-gender fluidity meme along with the hashtag #IAmNonbinary.

The text portion of the meme reads: “‘Are you a boy or a girl?’ I’m an experience, quoting a line from the TV show Steven Universe. The accompanying caption posted by the Twitter user who initially shared the meme said: “There is absolutely nothing better than living outside the gender binary.”

Monaé replied by posting the hashtag #IAmNonbinary.

In a previous interview, Monaé said that she identifies as both bisexual and pansexual, stating: “I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.”

Revealing that she initially identified as bisexual, Monáe added that she then “read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too’”.

Meanwhile, Sam Smith has said opening up about their non-binary identity felt like a “second coming out.”

Speaking at the Attitude Awards on Wednesday (October 9), Smith – who received the Person of the Year Award – delivered an emotional speech in which they described the award as “overwhelming.”

Smith said: “The last year has been a wild ride of self-realisation and has almost felt like a second coming out.